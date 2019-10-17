Timothée Chalamet Is So Grateful For Saoirse Ronan He’d Write A Book About It

Every generation has its unforgettable Hollywood pairing, whose chemistry, on and off-screen, make them a powerful Hollywood force: Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers; Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton; Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro; Spike Lee and Denzel Washington; Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet; Ryan Murphy and Jessica Lange. Now, you can add Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan to the list.
The former Lady Bird co-stars are on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s Fall Movie issue to promote Little Women, and their (platonic and pure) love is an absolute delight to behold.
Ronan plays Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic, while Chalamet stars as Laurie, her neighbor, best friend, and would-be lover. Their heart-wrenching chemistry, so evident in the trailer for the highly-anticipated film (which also stars Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep) runs deep. But though the two actors aren’t romantically linked in real-life, they’re the first to admit they have a special connection.
“It’s so rare with Saoirse — I’m so fucking grateful to get to work with her,” Chalamet says in the interview, or rather, the text wrapped around the absolutely stunning pictures.
Chalamet’s affection for his recurring co-star — along with Lady Bird and Little Women, they’ll also be starring in Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch — is so great, he joked he might even write about it in his memoirs, “when I’m older.”
Ronan, however, doesn’t let him off the hook that easily. “Will I have, like, a chapter?”
“A chapter of Saoirse,” Chalamet confirms.
That is but one example of the many treasures buried in this piece. Come for the pictures of Chalamet in a silky shirt with pearl buttons, stay for the part where they talk about breaking each other's hearts — again.
“I love that in Lady Bird, you broke my heart,” Ronan says to Chalamet. “In Little Women, I got to break your heart.”
“Yes, that’s true," he quips back. "Then I married your sister."
We honestly don’t deserve them.
