This year, over 2 million people are expected to dress up as vampires for Halloween. So, how can you make your vampire costume stand out among the vast hoards of undead? Toss the fake blood and turn on Interview with the Vampire, because we're going in a different direction entirely.
Vampires have been popular folklore figures for centuries, but it wasn't until Hollywood brought the blood-thirsty immortals to the big screen that we got a clear picture of what Dracula would look like. Of course, they haven't all been as bone-chilling as Nosferatu: Over the last few decades in particular, movies and TV shows have given us countless vampires that are actually hot, inspiring us to rethink our spooky costumes for something... sexy?
Turns out, being a vampire doesn't always require a polyester cape and unflattering face paint. We rounded up the hottest vampires in Hollywood worth copying for Halloween, and consulted the pros behind these unforgettable characters to find out why they're so damn sexy — and how we can channel that, too. Their advice, ahead.
