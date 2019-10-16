Is Cody Simpson Moving In With Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus’ post-divorce romance with Cody Simpson may be far more serious than açaí bowls and hospital selfies, if we’re reading into the latter's new Instagram post correctly. Are Cyrus and Simpson moving in together, mere weeks into their relationship?
Maybe! On Tuesday, Simpson posted a selfie to his Instagram story, with the caption “move in day” in the bottom right corner. While the subsequent photos in his story show him staring blankly at the camera with abs in full view — instead of, say, packing up boxes and or driving a UHaul — the caption is quite intriguing, given how quickly Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship has moved thus far.
Advertisement
It was only weeks ago that Cyrus and then-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter reportedly broke up, after a whirlwind romance that included a girl’s trip to Italy’s Lake Como and Carter watching her girlfriend sing about former husband Liam Hemsworth at the VMAs. (One was probably more enjoyable than the other.)
Now it seems Cyrus and Simpson are an item, with a romance that seemingly started out of nowhere — until fans remembered the two have a long-standing friendship. Cyrus declared on Instagram that she would continue to date Simpson as publicly as she wished, thankyouverymuch, while her boyfriend told People that the two are “very happy” together.
The couple are clearly enjoying the new phase of their relationship, but whether or not they’re really moving in together is up in the air. Refinery29 has reached out to both parties for comment.
Roommates or not, Cyrus is a big fan of their relationship. In fact, she stans. She commented on a couple photo Simpson posted: “Need. Oxygen. Can’t. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship.” The feeling is apparently mutual, as a source for E! News claimed that Simpson wrote a song for Cyrus, and that she “loves it.”
Simpson teased the tiled of the song "Golden Thing," using a photo of a woman who appears to be Cyrus.
Advertisement