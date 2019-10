Felicity Huffman Just Started Her Prison Sentence

Huffman is just one of many parents charged in the wide-reaching college admissions scandal, which also involved Full House alum Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli. Loughlin and Giannulli pled not guilty to the charges against them. They allegedly paid Singer $500,000 to help their daughters , Olivia Jade and Bella, receive admission into the University of Southern California. Specifically, Singer assisted in positioning the daughters to be crew recruits at the school using photoshopped images. The sisters never participated in the sport.