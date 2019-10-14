Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has accused him of threatening her life in new court filings. She also claims Renner shot a gun in their home and used drugs while in the presence of their six-year-old daughter Ava. Pacheco is seeking sole custody and is asking for monitored visitation when Renner is with Ava, according to People.
Pacheco accused Renner of putting a gun in his mouth, threatening to kill himself, and later firing the gun into a ceiling while their daughter was asleep in her bedroom, in court documents obtained by TMZ. She claims that Renner was verbally and emotionally abusive throughout their relationship and, in one instance, says he threatened to kill her.
Pacheco also claims that Renner has been under the influence of drugs while caring for Ava and had left cocaine on a bathroom counter where their daughter could reach it, according to court filings.
In a statement to Refinery29, Renner’s publicist wrote, "The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."
Refinery29 reached out to Pacheco’s lawyer for comment.
Pacheco and Renner were married in 2014. Pacheco filed for divorce 10 months later citing “irreconcilable differences.” In 2015, the couple reached an agreement in their custody battle that they would share joint custody. They also agreed that Renner would pay $13,000 a month in child support.
Last month, both Pacheco and Renner filed petitions for sole custody that were nearly identical, according to Entertainment Tonight. Renner also asked for monitored visitation when Pacheco was with Ava. The court ordered Renner and Pacheco to attend child custody mediation before their Nov. 7 court hearing.
