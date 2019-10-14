Kourtney Kardashian Thinks An Employee Hacked Her & Stole $5,200

Oh, it so isn’t, girl. On last night’s episode, Kourtney accused someone in her inner circle of taking the money. “This lady stole $700 out of my wallet,” she told a shocked Khloé and family friend Stephanie Shepherd. “Then she stole $4,500 out of Scott’s.” Kourtney revealed that her security had seen the woman “two times with her flashlight on in the office.” Oh, and Kourtney is also convinced the woman hacked her. “She's looking at your texts right now,'" the eldest Kardashian said. "She's looking at my texts?"

