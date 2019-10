Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share A Weird Kiss & His Mom Approves

Cyrus has received a lot of criticism about her dating choices since splitting with Hemsworth in August. She’s made it clear that she’s figuring out her life for herself and doesn’t care for the public or paparazzi’s input. In a lengthy note on Twitter addressing her past relationships, the double standards she’s experienced in dating with the world watching, and what she’s looking for right now. “I have a great life; I wouldn’t trade it for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me!” she wrote. “Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”