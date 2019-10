Spice Up Your Apartment With World Market’s Long Weekend Sale

While World Market has a lot of neutral, staple items, they also have a variety of unique centerpieces that can add something special to your space . A new rug, a colorful chair, or a new light fixture can do wonders to update a space and make it feel fresh without a complete overhaul. Or, if you're looking to do some major redecorating, saving your shopping for a holiday weekend sale is one way to make your money go further.