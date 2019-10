Google Is Here To Make Sure Nobody Else Has Your Halloween Costume

The top-searched costumes of the last month overall are: IT , witch, Spider-Man, dinosaur, and Descendants. Also among the top ten are clowns, Fortnite, Chucky, and the 1980s, because nothing has really changed since 2017. And in another throwback twist, "unicorn" is the tenth-most-searched costume term from last month. But if you dig deeper into the rankings, you’ll start to find some worthy 2019 gems. For example, VSCO Girl coming in at No. 74 , has especially high search in Palm Springs, California and in a smattering of Mid-Western cities. So, unless you live in Palm Springs, you might just be the only VSCO Girl at the Halloween party. Or as Google puts it, “Maybe you’ll see another VSCO Girl costume at the party this year, maybe you won’t.” Either way, bring along your Hydro-Flask