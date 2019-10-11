Why Is Justin Bieber Trying To Sell His House On Instagram?

Justin Bieber is moonlighting as a realtor. In the wee hours of the morning, he posted no fewer than 13 photos of his Beverly Hills mansion, expressing a desire to sell it. It all began with the innocuous caption "Home vibes," which then transitioned into "Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?" And then, after dipping his proverbial toe (and his literal toe — his feet are in several of the pics) into the real estate market waters, he grew more confident yet: "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it." And then he got excited, lying on his couch with his two new $35,000 part-exotic kittens: "I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."
The house in question is a 6,100-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home that he just bought earlier this year for $8.5 million. Apparently, its nickname is "The Tropics." Before moving to Beverly Hills with his betrothed, the Biebers rented a Toluca Lake mansion for $100,000 a month, which is now on the market for $8.49 million. And before that, Bieber rented a $17.9 million West Hollywood pad after selling his Calabasas mansion to Khloe Kardashian in 2014 for $7.2 million.
Honestly, maybe Justin is onto something. Like, there's no broker fee when you list your home on Instagram directly to your 119 million followers. Of course, jury's out as to whether it's actually for sale — Bieber has been known to joke around on the 'gram, like that time he fooled us all by pretending that his wife was pregnant and posting a fake ultrasound photo. But in the meantime, you heard the man. Send over those offers. Just make sure they're for at least $8.5 million.
