Girls Who Code Invite You To Their Digital March In Powerful Video

Gen Z has already proved they're the most political generation, speaking out en masse against gun violence and climate change. Often, political protest involves taking to the streets, but today, Girls Who Code is giving it a digital twist. The nonprofit promoting women in technology released a powerful video inviting girls and women all over the world to participate in their online march using the hashtag #MarchForSisterhood.
October 11 marks the official International Day Of The Girl, and Girls Who Code (including Deja Foxx, Irsa Hirsi, Jenna Ortega, and Ava Phillippe) has harnessed that energy to inspire users to post videos of themselves marching along with the #MarchForSisterhood hashtag to prove that not only can activists take up IRL space, but online space as well. Almost 250,000 people have participated in the hashtag on TikTok, and the videos themselves have racked up 500 million views.
"I march to take up space," on participant declares in the Girls Who Code video, which shows all the different young women around the world who are using their voices to speak out.
"I march for a livable future," another adds.
"Technology is changing everything about the way we live and work — and now, with #MarchForSisterhood our girls are proving that it's changing everything about activism," says Reshma Saujani, Girls Who Code founder and CEO, in a statement. "Today, millions of girls came together to speak out for what they believe in, and to show the world — once again — that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow. They're the leaders of today."
This past week, Refinery29 has highlighted a number of reasons why young women have marched. They're speaking out against racism, violence, and lack of menstrual hygiene, and you're invited to stand up for your own cause with just a click.
Watch the powerful video below, and post your own using the hashtag #MarchForSisterhood.
