Sorry, But Until Liam Hemsworth Says He Wants To Date, We Won’t Believe It

After her short marriage (and long relationship) with Liam Hemsworth ended this summer, Miley Cyrus has gone public with new romances. She was spotted on a luxury trip to Italy with now ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, as well as kissing over acai bowls with friend-turned-something more Cody Simpson. Hemsworth has yet to be seen with any new person, but now, a new report claims that the Aussie is down to date again in the wake of his public split.
Hemsworth, who met his now ex-wife when he starred with Cyrus in Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, is reportedly not “dating anyone” right now, but is “open to meeting people,” according to Us Weekly. While that news could potentially excite anyone who rooted hard for Gale in The Hunger Games, here’s the thing: Hemsworth has made it explicitly clear that the only voice we should trust on his personal life is his, and his alone.
Advertisement
“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram in August, shortly after the news of his separation broke. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”
View this post on Instagram
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
This announcement came after a report claimed the actor told a journalist for The Daily Mail: “You don’t understand what it’s like...I don’t want to talk about it mate.”
Cyrus has taken the opposite approach and has addressed rumors about her personal life head on. Via her Instagram story, she told the world that she plans to continue to date in public.
"I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun. B. extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position. I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill,’" she said.
These days, Hemsworth seems to be doing well: He spent time with brother Chris on vacation in Australia, and starred in indie action film Killerman. If he really is open to meeting new people, we await the Instagram post announcing it.
Refinery29 reached out to Hemsworth for comment.
Advertisement