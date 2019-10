I Got Beyoncé’s Hottest Hairstyle — & It Changed My Mind About Going Blonde

Though I had no plans to go out dancing on this particular Monday night, we decided to glue the wig down. If you mean serious business and really don’t want the hair to budge for a couple of days, Cahill recommends using wig glue. But for just a little extra security, we opted for got2b Glued Spiking Glue . He applied a couple of layers just in front of my hairline and gave the gel a quick blast with a hairdryer to help it become a little tacky. When you touch it and little strings of glue pull back from your finger, that’s the sweet spot to melt your lace into the skin gently, using a thin tail comb to stick the lace down between the hairs. The middle section should be done first, followed by either side of the face to make sure you’re securing it in the right place. We then tied a silk wrap around the lace perimeter to help it set while Cahill styled the hair itself.