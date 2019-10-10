Truth Be Told, I’m Already Obsessed With Lizzy Caplan Twinning On This New Apple Series

Apple TV+ is dropping a huge slate of content into our laps this fall, from Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show to Hailee Steinfeld’s hilariously angsty Dickinson. For true crime buffs, however, the most anticipated new series is likely Truth Be Told, a show about a podcaster Poppy (Octavia Spencer) who puts together the pieces of a decade-old murder despite the fact that she helped put a suspect Warren (Aaron Paul) away for the very crime. Now, a new trailer for Truth Be Told (which was previously titled Are You Sleeping?) has dropped, revealing there are even more reasons to be excited for the series.
Ranking high on my reasons list is a double dose of Lizzy Caplan. The trailer reveals that Caplan is portraying not one, but two characters: Josie and Lanie, the twin daughters of the author whom Warren is in prison for killing. Do they know more about what really happened to their father than they are letting on? Given that their mother (Annabella Sciorra) insists in the trailer she would do anything to protect her girls...the answer is almost definitely.
In Truth Be Told, it seems like everyone is keeping secrets — from one another, and possibly even from themselves.
“I am for truth no matter who tells it. I am for justice no matter who it is for or against,” Spencer’s journalist declares in the trailer. Of course, how true that is will depend on how complicated truth and justice get for Poppy — and given the nature of the series, it looks like very. Warren has been in prison for the better part of 20 years, and he knows that part of the re-upped interest in his case is the fact that true crime has become entertainment.
“People get their show,” Warren says wearily in the trailer.
In this case...I’m thrilled we are. Check out the trailer below and see if you agree.
Truth Be Told premieres December 6. Apple TV+ launches November 1.
