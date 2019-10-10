Starbucks BOGO Happy Hour Is Back And Better Than Ever

Happy hours are back and if you’re thinking it’s been a while, that’s because we haven’t had one since the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew dropped in late August. But at one point, these were so frequent we could count on them for an early afternoon pick-me-up. A Starbucks happy hour usually centers one drink, like the PSL or frappuccinos, and lets you take advantage of a sweet buy-one-get-one deal to use with that coworker who always has the best gossip.
That’s great and all, but wouldn’t it be better if you could BOGO the hell out of any drink you wanted? Say your boss sends you out for a coconut milk latte but you want a PSL? Starting today, Starbucks will let you buy any grande drink and get the second one free. This applies to any handcrafted drink sized grande or larger, and the offer kicks in at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. today. Keep a close watch on your Starbucks app for future Happy Hours.
On select Thursdays, you will have more drinks to choose from and a bigger window of time to take advantage of the deal. And having our options open is important, because as the days get colder, our opinions surrounding hot beverages grow only stronger.
