“Instead, we really need to be combining reproductive rights advocacy with education and initiatives to teach children and young people how to take care of themselves and their bodies, and to understand human biology and reproduction. I think that abortion ought to be available as a medical procedure when it's necessitated and when it's safe, and that it not be compared to some macabre practice from a haunted house. But I think there needs to be a level of compassion for the other side, too. Because obviously there are people who really, truly believe that it's genocide. And trying to understand that is the only way that there can be any headway, or else you'll just have a country divided wherein in half the states you can do it and in half the states you can't.”