For the next three days, 100% of profits from all orders placed on the direct-to-consumer bedding site will be directly donated to Habitat for Humanity — a nonprofit organization that works in local communities across the globe helping families in need obtain affordable housing. Whether you're in the market for a new set of sheets, super-plush bathrobe, or just hunting for a good sale over the long weekend ahead, this particular event is one that puts more meaning behind our shopping habits and inside our carts.