Do you want to know who’s in the cast of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie ? Well, that's kind of a, but okay! The thing is that Netflix has been super secretive about the project and while we knew it was happening for a while, we didn’t know when it was happening or really what was happening. The whole movie was shot last year and literally no one noticed. That’s how top-secret everything about El Camino has been and while we know a few cast members returning to their famous Breaking Bad roles, aside from a handful of people, we didn't know who would be in the movie.