It’s Prime Cozy Season & Ikea Is Having The Perfect Sale

This is probably the last time of the year you’ll have to splurge on something for yourself — come November you’ll likely be paying for flights home, holiday gifts, and setting up your life to start off the new year on the right foot. October is when you should spend any extra cash on that boring adult choice we like to call “investing in the basics.” Now is when you buy the investment cookware, and the investment mattress, and the investment linens. Because it would be reckless to leave it up to Santa to guess what you like.