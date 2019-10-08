Miley Cyrus Shares Hospital Selfie & Asks For Good Vibes

On Tuesday, Cyrus hit up social media to share pictures of her rocking a hospital gown, with an IV in her arm.
"Trying to heal as quickly as I can to make it to @Gorillapalooza w @theellenshow @portiaderossi @brunomars this weekend! Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this shit to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!"
Gorillapalooza is a music event hosted by Ellen DeGeneres' The Ellen Fund. While the fund is committed to conservation of all species, the goal now is to "secure a future for wild mountain gorillas by building The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund a permanent home," according to The Ellen Fund's website. Gorillapalooze intends to raise funds for such conservation effort.
It's unclear at this point why Cyrus is in the hospital, but reports claim that she's battling tonsillitis. It looks like Cyrus is making the best of a not great health situation, though. On Monday, Cyrus shared a photo of potential new boyfriend Cody Simpson playing guitar along with the caption "The DR. is back......luckiest."
Later, she also shared that she tweaked her hospital gown to give it more of a "punk rock babydoll" dress aesthetic.
Cyrus has been very open on social media lately. When the world captured her new romance with Simpson, which went public shortly after her breakup with Kaitlynn Carter and the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus called out those judging her life choices.
“I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun. B. extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position. I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill,’” she explained on her Instagram story.
She added:
"I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating - this is where I am at!"
Refinery29 reached out to Cyrus for comment.
