Unexpected Swiftie Adam Sandler Performing “Lover” With His Daughters Is Lawful Good

In the words of Taylor Swift: My heart’s been borrowed. It’s now in the hands of Sunny and Sadie Sandler, daughters of comedian Adam Sandler, who sang the sweetest version of Swift’s single “Lover” this weekend with their dad.
On Sunday, Sandler joined daughters Sunny, 10, and Sadie, 13, at the Rock4EB! event in Malibu. The event, which was held as a fundraiser for epidermolysis bullosa research, was headlined by rockstar Eddie Vedder and included guests like Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco, Sean Penn, Rami Malek, Judd Apatow, and Leslie Mann. In order to entertain the A-listers, Sandler and his girls took the stage to belt out their version of the titular track from Swift’s 2019 album. This comes mere hours after the family saw Swift perform at Saturday Night Live, the same show where Sandler used to be a cast member.
“We can keep the Hanukkah lights on ‘til January,” Sunny and Sadie sang, tweaking Swift’s “Christmas lights” lyrics to fit a different December holiday. (Sandler, you may recall, is the performer behind iconic holiday tune “The Chanukah Song.”)
Before the performance, Sandler noted that “Lover” is one of the family’s favorites.
“We play this all the time in the car,” Sandler told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Uncut Gems star, who also performed bits from his Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh at the event, gushed over his daughters on stage at the end of the night.
"Thank you for being so nice to them," Sandler told the audience following his performance. "They were dying to be a part [of the show]. Girls, you did great! Sounded awesome — confident and cool.”
Um, a dad who takes you to see Swift on SNL and then lets you perform for Julia Roberts at a mansion in Malibu? Someone is getting something really good for Chanukah this year.
Check out the video below:
There are many, many highlights I recorded from tonight’s #Rock4EB but this one is pretty special. @AdamSandler handling guitar duties while his daughters Sunny & Sadie sing @taylorswift13 “Lover” in front of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, etc. They’re major Swifties, and so good too pic.twitter.com/Z589j4tDBJ— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019
