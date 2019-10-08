Zara’s Coveted Utility Line, SRPLS, Is Back For Its 3rd (& Best) Chapter

The collection itself features everything from luxury knits and tailored skirting to shearling jackets and patchwork parkas. Basically, it's everything you'll ever want to wear come the second half of fall. The 14-piece womenswear collection is wholly-based on the uniform of rebels, rockers, and icons; a nod to breaking the rules, be it fashion rules or otherwise. In it, you'll spot clashing prints, unisex styling at its best; and of course, more of the camo you've come to expect from chapters one and two.