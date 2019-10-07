Story from Celebrity Couples

Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Secretly Got Married After 10 Years Together

Lydia Wang
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan wed this past weekend even though they already felt married.
Or, in Hilarie Burton’s words, she’s been married to Jeffrey Dean Morgan since they first met over ten years ago. The pair officially tied the knot in what Morgan described as an “intimate” and “damn perfect” ceremony.
“From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband,” Burton wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family and a farm and found our community.” Many outlets have falsely reported that the two married sometime around 2014, but Burton said these reports were “all untrue.”
Advertisement
Burton and Morgan met through Morgan’s Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who is now married to Burton’s former One Tree Hill castmate Danneel Ackles. “I happened to be single and Jensen said, ‘I’ve got a girl you should meet.’ I met Hilarie at a bar with Jensen and Danneel, and the rest is history,” Morgan recalled in a 2015 interview with the Huffington Post. 
View this post on Instagram

This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19

A post shared by Hilarie Burton Morgan (@hilarieburton) on

Following that first date, Burton and Morgan made their public debut as a couple at a red carpet event in 2010. Since then, they had two children together and moved from Los Angeles to the Hudson Valley, where they currently tend a 100-acre farm and co-own a candy store with actor Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger Rudd.
“Standing up there with our children at our sides — celebrating all that has been — was bliss,” Burton added. “I love you, Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed.”
Morgan, though, was speechless after the ceremony. “I’d say words...but there aren’t any,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”
Other attendees included Diane Kruger, Michael Raymond-James, Burton’s White Collar castmate Willie Garson, and the Ackleses. “Incredible couple, incredible evening,” Jensen commented. “Congrats, you two. Love y’all to bits.”
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series