Rihanna’s Coffee Table Book Is (Probably, Maybe) Full Of Never Before Seen OOTDs

Ugh, Rihanna. At this point we're not even surprised by her vision, her mind, or her team's flawless execution. That Rihanna reign just will not let up. Between the boundary-breaking makeup shades and her history-making luxury line backed by LVMH, Rihanna still found time to kill the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at New York Fashion Week last month. Now, our gracious queen saw fit to bless us with a coffee table book of all her most iconic looks.
“Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com.”
If the clip she shared on Instagram is any indication, Rihanna's fans are in for a treat in the form of never-before-seen outfit photos. We spotted her turquoise feathered Cropover look from Barbados' annual festival, her 2015 Met Gala look designed by Chinese couturier Guo Pei, and her Dior Haute Couture gown (and matching sunglasses) from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The book also includes never before seen photos of fashion's elite including Anna Wintour, Cara Delevingne, Edward Enninful, Karl Lagerfeld, Donatella Versace, and more. Quite obviously the Internet rejoiced. “I need the Rihanna coffee table book. I don’t have a coffee table to put it on but I’ll go buy one. Just for that,” one user tweeted. “I'm really about to text this white man back so I can finesse Rihanna's coffee table book out his wallet...yall I'm getting that damn book idc,” shared another.
You can pre-order a few different versions of the tome now, though at the time this story was published, the “Rihanna: Ultra Luxury Supreme” version, was already sold out. The “Rihanna: Luxury Supreme” version is still available $5500 and includes a custom cast-resin tabletop bookstand. Finally, there is a "Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon version that includes "This Sh*t Is Heavy," a custom steel tabletop bookstand and retails for $175.
And while we know she and Drake no longer have a relationship, it still seems that the sentiment still stands for Bad Gal Ri Ri: Do Right and Kill Everything.
