The First Space Walk With All Women Astronauts Is Finally Happening

Remember that all-women space walk that was supposed to happen in March? Well, after several months, a sketch on Saturday Night Live, and a swift scolding from Hillary Clinton, that space walk is finally happening.
On Friday, NASA announced that another attempt at the space walk has been rescheduled for October 21 with astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir heading into space.
In March, Koch and fellow astronaut Anne McClain were supposed to conduct a space walk together, but with only one spacesuit on hand in medium (the size both Koch and McClain needed), the walk was scrapped. Koch instead did the walk with astronaut Nick Hague. And women everywhere were not happy.
“To all the little girls out there, I just want to say, you can all become astronauts. Just not at the same time,” Aidy Bryant said while parodying McClain on SNL’s “Weekend Update” following news of the spacesuit dilemma.
On that same note, Clinton tweeted, “Make another suit,” presumably at NASA, though she didn’t tag them. Nonetheless, the space organization got the message loud and clear.
Koch said that there are currently two medium spacesuits available, according to CNN. So, barring any other wardrobe conundrums, the all-women space walk is happening! And yes, as of 2019, there somehow still hasn’t been a spacewalk with only women astronauts.
