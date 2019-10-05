Ansel Elgort’s West Side Story Co-Star Leaves Social Media After His Fans Attack Her

Ansel Elgort’s West Side Story co-star, Rachel Zegler, is taking a break from Twitter after receiving more than a few not-so-nice comments from Elgort’s fans.
Zegler’s over-and-out signoff comes after she shared a heartfelt message about Elgort, after the two finished wrapping up production on Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, set to premiere in December 2020. Elgot and Zegler play Tony and Maria, respectively.
"There really aren't enough words to describe the pride I have in Ansel's growth and beauty and literal magic he possesses on screen and off,” Zegler reportedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Falling in love with him was easy. Happy wrap mi amor; catch ya on a fire escape sometime soon.
“The internet has made me upset so goodbye for a bit be nice to each other,” Zegler tweeted.
the internet has made me upset so goodbye for a bit be nice to each other— rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2019
Not too long after Zegler’s tweet, an interview with Elgort in The Sunday Times went live, where the actor discussed his interest in having a non-sexual open relationship and finding a “lot more love” beyond what he has with his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan. Zegler’s previous comments had fans believing Elgort’s newfound desire was all her fault, and before long Zegler’s Twitter DMs were full of “name-calling” comments.
"The fact that I have to say something is absolutely absurd,” Zegler later wrote in another deleted post in response to the bullying, where she noted that being called a “homewrecker” was “heartbreaking.”
Zegler is still active on Instagram, where she shared a timely reminder to everyone that “kindness and love conquer all" in her Instagram story.
Elgort has yet to tell his fans point-blank to back off, but he did share a screenshot of Zegler’s story to his own, writing, “U said it better than me lol.”
