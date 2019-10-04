Colton Underwood Wades Into Rachel Lindsay & Raven Gates Drama With Snide Remark

A Colton Underwood-Rachel Lindsay-Raven Gates drama triangle is not one Bachelor fans anticipated for a number of reasons. The most obvious one being that Raven and Rachel were, until recently, best friends. This week on Watch What Happens Live, Rachel cryptically revealed her friendship with her former Bachelor contestant had come to a permanent end, and for some reason, fellow former contestant and Bachelor Colton weighed in.
"Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?" he commented on Us Weekly's Instagram, reportedly later adding, "I'm not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she's spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie…Funny thing is I have never met her."
While we don't know what Rachel allegedly said to Colton's girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, the lawyer previously told The Morning Toast that she was "not a big fan" of Colton becoming the Bachelor, which is about as descriptive as she got when talking about her friendship-breakup with Raven.
"It was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore," she told Andy Cohen, adding that there is no chance they will repair things.
As for her and Colton? Well, we reached out to both parties for comment, as well as Raven, but right now the gang seems to be keeping these private matters where they belong: Instagram.
