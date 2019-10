Lately, keeping up with the Kardashian's and their hair changes has felt like a never-ending sprint. A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner went blonde , then brunette again . Then, Khloé Kardashian went "cloud blonde" for a hot minute. Kylie Jenner, well, she rocks a different wig nearly every day. Then there's Kim Kardashian-West, who's bounced between a bob and lengthier strands as of late. She's also dabbled with a few different hair colors (with the help of her expansive wig collection, of course).