Jennifer Garner Tries Out Curtain Bangs — & They Look Good

Lately, Hollywood stars have been going for dramatic cut and color changes — Demi Lovato's neon-green dip dye, Bella Hadid's jet-black makeover, Mila Kunis' platinum style — but there's something to be said for a more subtle hair update. And of all the changes you could consider for fall, bangs fall on the simpler side of the spectrum, yet they still satisfy that need for something a little different.
This year, curtain bangs, in particular, have been having a moment. Both Kirsten Dunst and Hilary Duff requested the look in recent months, and as of last night, Jennifer Garner is the latest to try out the full, brow-grazing fringe. The actress attended the Save the Children's Centennial Celebration in Beverly Hills sporting thick, center-parted bangs that dangled right above her eyebrow arch.
While these bangs are new, don't get too attached because they may be faux. Her longtime stylist, Adir Abergel, was spotted on Instagram walking the aisles of a wig shop just hours before Garner's red-carpet appearance, and Abergel has done faux bangs for his clients in the past. Case in point: The blunt-cut faux fringe he did on Charlize Theron for the premiere of The Long Shot. While Garner's bangs could be temporary, we definitely think the face-framing look on the actress is a good one.
We'll have to wait a few weeks to see if Garner fully commits to this new style. In the meantime, add her look to your inspiration board on Pinterest ahead of your fall salon appointment.
We've reached out to Abergel for more details and will update this piece as we hear back.
