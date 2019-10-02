Just one day after the reported split between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Jenner was spotted in her ex-boyfriend Tyga’s orbit, according to The Daily Mail.
On Wednesday, Jenner was snapped by paparazzi hanging out at West Hollywood’s Delilah with friends Stassi Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine. Around 2 a.m., the trio reportedly headed for the Sunset Marquis, which is the same hotel that houses a recording studio that one Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, was working in at the time. Jenner, per the report, stayed out of sight as her friends entered and exited through the same door as Tyga. It's unclear if Jenner even went into the hotel or if she saw Tyga. Refinery29 has reached out to reps for comment.
This wouldn’t be the first time that Jenner and Tyga, who confirmed their romance in 2015 before breaking up two years later, have been seen in the same place. Back in August, Jenner and Tyga crossed paths at the Sapphire Club in Las Vegas, where Jenner was celebrating Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday, according to TMZ. Per the report, Jenner and Tyga were friendly towards one another, but didn’t seek each other out: They simply have mutual friends and occasional run into one another from time to time.
Jenner and Scott are "stepping away" from their two year long relationship, at least "for now," says TMZ. They site claims the two are committed to co-parenting their daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February of 2018.
Jenner started seeing Scott shortly after her breakup with Tyga went public. They were a couple by May of 2017, weeks after she and Tyga split. Stormi was conceived early in their relationship, and Jenner leaned on Scott during her then-secret pregnancy.
“I didn’t realize I would go through a breakup, and then like, start dating again,” Jenner said in an episode of Life of Kylie of her relationship with Scott.
