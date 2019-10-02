K-beauty fans, get ready for your day to be officially made. Soko Glam just announced its 2019 Best of K-Beauty award winners (they're all really good, BTW) and now they're gracing us with a sale on those winning products.
“The Soko Glam Best of K-beauty awards is a true testament to our highly curated skin care products and our commitment to our community in everything we do," co-founder Charlotte Cho told Refinery29. Well, the fans have spoken, and the top ten skin care gems from the entire site's worth of next-level masks, ampoules, moisturizers, and more are here: Winners include the beloved CosRx Pimple Master Patches, and the brightening Acwell Licorice Toner, plus a PHA-infused cleansing oil among others.
Advertisement
Best of all, Soko Glam is knocking 15% off on all the 2019 top ten products from now until October 16 — and nothing is over $25, making it a relatively affordable way to treat yourself to some K-beauty. All you need to do is use code BEST15 at checkout to save on the eligible items. (Plus, for a limited time, you can snag a free Mediheal sheet mask set on orders of $125+.
Check out all the winners below, and get ready for your dewiest fall yet.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
shop 10 products
Advertisement