Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Broke Up

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up, according to a report from TMZ. The news comes after Jenner attended Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding in South Carolina with the pair's daughter Stormi Webster.
Jenner and Scott, who have been dating since meeting at Coachella in 2017, reportedly decided to take a break from their relationship weeks ago. Their last public appearance was at the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly. Jenner is featured in the documentary, as is the couple's daughter, who was born in February of 2018.
The couple recently gave intimate details of their love life to Playboy's fall issue, which Scott creative directed. On September 10, Jenner posted an Instagram photo of herself, naked, posing with Scott from the Playboy shoot. So far, Scott hasn't been featured on Jenner's grid since.
"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," Jenner told Scott during their Playboy interview. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."
The pair also joked that, despite what they've heard, having Stormi did not hurt their sex life.
"I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong," Jenner shared.
Weeks ago, fans suspected something was up in the couple's relationship when Jenner posted a selfie with the caption "ain't a game boy." She quickly followed it up with an Instagram story featuring a family photo of Scott and Stormi, suggesting all was well.
According to TMZ, this isn't the first time that Jenner and Scott have split, and that no matter what the future status of their relationship is, they will continue to co-parent Stormi.
Refinery29 has reached out to Scott and Jenner for comment.
