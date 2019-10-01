Angelina Jolie’s Latest Red Carpet Date? Her 5 Kids

In Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie plays an unlikely mother figure to Elle Fanning’s Aurora. In real life, the actress recruited her actual family to join her on the red carpet for her big movie premiere.
Jolie, who shares six children with former husband Brad Pitt, brought Vivienne, 11, Knox, 11, Shiloh, 13, Zahara, 14, and Pax, 15 to the premiere of the Maleficent sequel, which was held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Monday night.
Jolie and Pitt’s eldest son Maddox, 18, was reportedly unable to attend the event as he is away in college in South Korea.
Jolie, who is next set to star in Marvel’s Eternals as a platinum blonde goddess, said that she wants her kids to be “exposed” to her career, in a recent interview with Extra.
"It's a part of their life,” said Jolie. “But it's not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that's unhealthy, so it’s all fun.”
Red carpets, Jolie is just a normal mom who occasionally gets emotional over life’s big changes. The star recently told Entertainment Tonight that it was hard dropping Maddox off at the airport so he could attend school at Yonsei University.
"I think I turned around six times before the airport just kind of [disappeared],” shared Jolie. "And he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was gonna keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave."
She also shared with the outlet how grateful she is that her kids are so close.
"When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all — without any kind of prompting or pushing — give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be okay and they're always going to have each other,” the actress said.
The Jolie-Pitts: Just a regular family, for whom “family movie night” means something wildly different.
