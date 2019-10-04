Fall TV is officially in swing — and with that comes our first Netflix premiere dump of October 2019.
While buzzy projects like Breaking Bad film El Camino and YA upstart Daybreak may loom in the distance, this Friday, October 4, hosts a number of debuts that will hold you over. In one corner, there’s the return of Big Mouth, a gem of an adult cartoon comedy. In the other corner, there’s Peaky Blinders, the Cillian Murphy-led brutal-but-sultry British period piece. And then there’s Raising Dion, a blockbuster sci-fi series produced by Black Panther breakout villain Michael B. Jordan. The actor also lends his famous smile to the series as a co-star.
Plus, you’ll find a Stephen King movie adaptation just in time for spooky season, two explosive docuseries, and stand-up comedy that won’t infuriate you or your Twitter timeline. It’s a really overwhelming buffet of pop culture.
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.