In honor of Camila Cabello finally confirming the romance between her and Shawn Mendes in recent interviews after months of being coy about dating, let's take this show on the road. As in, trick-or-treating. Or however you choose to spend your Halloween evening, because your Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes couples costume options are suitable for any kind of party.
The long friendship between the now-rumored-romantic couple means there's plenty to choose from when it comes to recreating their big looks, but there are three major milestones in their history that best suit a tribute: the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" music video, the "Señorita" music video, and their "Señorita" MTV Music Video Awards performance.
Those choosing to go as Cabello get to have a variety of different dresses and jackets and heels and their disposal, while those who prefer Mendes pretty much just have to wear a t-shirt in all scenarios. Still! There are options! Ahead is how to be all the iconic versions of 2019's most elusive couple.