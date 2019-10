For the record, per Bravo, Kelly and Brian broke up in the summer of 2019 , mostly due, according to Brian, to “distance.” The split seems amicable enough — even though Kelly has some not-so-nice things to say about her ex. A lot of shade with this one. Like, per PEOPLE, Kelly said that she and Rick met “in the Hamptons” with fellow Housewife Ramona Singer at her side, and even though the relationship was very new, Rick had “already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did.” Oh boy. Let’s let them deal with all of that, and let’s meet Rick instead.