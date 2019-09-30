All The Seasonal Halloween Candy To Stock Up On Before October 31st

Halloween is one part spook, two parts costumes, and three parts candy. We might not be of trick-or-treating age anymore, but now that we have our own money and pay our own dental care bills, we are free to stock up on all the sweet treats we want. We can get the assorted fun-size chocolate bag and the assorted fun-size fruit candy bag. And we have to have our classics, the ones we looked forward to having dropped in our trick-or-treating bags and now happily buy for ourselves come October: namely, Reese’s peanut butter cups, M&M’s, and candy corn.