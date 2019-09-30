You Can Stay At Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Wedding Venue — But It Will Cost You

A little over a year ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin legally tied the knot at the marriage bureau inside a New York City courthouse. For their actual wedding, however, they've opted for a much more upscale venue. The couple is saying "I do" in front of all their friends and family today at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. It should come as no surprise, given the resort's luxurious look and celebrity clientele, that it costs a nice chunk of change to stay there.
Montage Palmetto Bluff is set within a 20,000-acre community along the May River, making it a very romantic location for a wedding. Inside the property, there are a wide variety of accommodations including cottages, guest rooms, suites, village homes, and residences.
The most economical accommodations available at Montage Palmetto Bluff are rooms in the Forest View Inn, which go for around $405 to $440 a night. Rooms inside the Lagoon Guest House are a close second in affordability at $505 to $510 a night. At those prices, we non-celebrities might be able to save up for a stay, but consider that suites in the Lagoon Guest House are much more expensive at around $1,145 a night.
The cottages on the property cost anywhere from $905 to $1,365 a night, depending on which you choose and what kind of view you're willing to pay for. For larger parties, like the one Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are hosting at the moment, residences or village homes are available for rent on the property. These range from $1,750 to $3,075 a night. The most expensive of the homes can host up to 12 people.
In addition to the accommodations that are open to anyone who can afford them, Montage Palmetto Bluff features 13 different spots that are perfect for a wedding like Hailey and Justin's. There are two chapels on the property, one of which overlooks the May River. Where inside the resort the Biebers are exchanging vows again depends on how many guests they've invited. The May River Chapel only has a capacity of 228, but the Village Green can accommodate up to 500 guests.
You, too, can have your happily ever after at one of the wedding venues inside Montage Palmetto Bluff, but again, it'll take a big fat check and like, Hailey and Justin's, at least a year of planning.
