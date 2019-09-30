Justin and Hailey Bieber's South Carolina wedding might end up being the grand finale to a year of iconic celebrity weddings. Their guest list includes Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Karlie Kloss and Jared Kushner, two other iconic couples who tied the knot in 2019 — and coincidentally both had multiple weddings, just like the newly-minted Biebers. Justin and Hailey technically got their marriage license last year, but on Monday the official, religious celebration is going down, and a lot of familiar faces will be there.
There has already been some drama at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, where the ceremony is being held. The hotel has reportedly barred its regular guests from accessing amenities like the pool and spa so the wedding guests can have free reign. The fact that they might glimpse Katy Perry playing water polo with Kendall Jenner wasn't enough to stop the non-wedding guests from reportedly sending some angry emails.
On the wedding side, however, things are going great. Hailey had her bachelorette party last week, and Justin is sharing heartfelt tributes on Instagram. All that's left is to have the ceremony and party it up with the celebrity guests.
Read on to see who is coming out for the event.