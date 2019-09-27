New Music To Know This Week: Kito & Empress Of Impress, Tei She Teams With Blood Orange & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Kito feat. Empress Of "Wild Girl"
Empress Of, whose 2018 album was a fave, joins Australian producer Kito for one heck of a single. Catch me casually dancing to this all fall. Bring me all the women producers, because you know we need a lot more of them. Kito's debut LP is going to be loaded with collaborations like this one, and I'm ready to hear them all.
Tawiah "Borders"
Some songs grab you at first listen — and Tawiah's track had me bopping in my seat from the moment I hit play. There's so much that appeals here: the blues-influenced guitar, her soulful voice, the story she's telling in her lyrics, and the deep groove of this song. It's a welcome addition to my favorite discoveries this year!
Tei She feat. Blood Orange "Even If It Hurts"
Ahhh the excitement when two faves hop on a track together! I couldn't wait to hear this Tei She and Blood Orange (Dev Hynes, if you're nasty) song when it hit my inbox. It's just as dreamy as I hoped. The video is as lush and stunning as the track. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to make a home in the musical land these two have created, because it feels entirely blissful to me.
Honeyblood "Bubble Gun"
For those who came to rock: join me in a thrash to this Honeyblood track. I can hear the Phil Spector wall of sound aural influence here, as well as the garage rock girl bands vibe. But there's also a little late-era Sleater-Kinney sound happening as well as some of that Kathleen Hanna in Le Tigre cheerleader chanting. I'm down with it all.
Sabina Beyli "Replace You"
This song is the sound of Sabina Beyli talking herself into opening up in a relationship and becoming vulnerable, and sounding incredibly relaxed while she does it. Cancel my therapy session, this is my new therapy. I ache to reach this level of chill. I am obsessed with the repeating piano chord on this track, listening to it sounds like what searching for my inner sense of strength feels like.
