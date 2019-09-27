Warning: Rihanna’s Latest Hairstyle Will Make You Want Bangs

In our increasingly uncertain times, there is one thing that we can always rely on, day in and day out: Rihanna being Rihanna.
She's the queen of keeping the world a more exciting place by leading her own LVMH-backed luxury brand while also consistently showing the fashion world how inclusivity is done with Savage x Fenty. But apart from her business ventures, Rihanna has never faltered when it comes to stepping out with a new and exciting look. She's tried everything — from a black pixie to a blonde mohawk to bright red curls — and in Paris on Thursday night, while celebrating her latest Fenty launch, the star stepped out with some new blunt bangs.
Yes, Rihanna has had bangs before — most notably back in 2007 — and even showed us how to do curly bangs back in 2012. But has she ever had hair this long with blunt bangs at the same time? We think not.
This dramatic new look comes at a time when plenty of other celebrities are opting for huge hair makeovers. For example, Millie Bobby Brown just went bright blonde and Demi Lovato just dip-dyed her hair neon green, but Rihanna's is perhaps the most attainable in the lot. Plus, the new look solidifies the fact that while curtain bangs may have ruled summer, blunt bangs — also seen on Liv Tyler — are sure to reign supreme this fall. After all, if it's good enough for RiRi...
Advertisement