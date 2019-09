This Is How French Girls Are Wearing Their Eyeshadow For Fall

There's something about the changing seasons that makes neglected products feel alluring again. Take, for example, eyeshadow . Those earthy shades that've gone untouched in your palette — like brick red, warm amber, and leathery brown — suddenly feel fresh again. Plus, more practically, the cooler temps mean the pigment (be it a powder or cream ) will actually stick to your lids instead of melting off like they might in mid-July heat.