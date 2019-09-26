And what materialized on the runway afterward was tons of bright colors and zebra print, flouncy flamenco skirts, bubble sleeves, polka dots, fuchsia, rich brocades, and taffeta. It was over-the-top and abundant just as Lacroix likes it. But the pieces also were a nod to Van Noten's idea of beautiful separates. Everything was layered over white jeans and white tanks: Van Noten’s ’90s Antwerp Six–era styling trick of wearing dresses over pants.