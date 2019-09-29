The beginning of our week is centered around creating balance and catching up with our friends. An exciting new Moon waxes in sociable Libra on Sunday until 10:05 p.m. EST. We’re ready to explore our hidden selves starting Monday at 5:41 a.m. EST when the Moon waxes into Scorpio. Step out of yourself and consider your perception filter during this transit until Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. EST when the Moon leaves this sensitive sign. Love and beauty ruler Venus squares transformative Pluto on Tuesday, creating an air of infatuation and intrigue. Beware of getting involved with people on looks alone during this transit, as you may not like what you find down the road. If you’re in a relationship, you may be wrestling with the need to control your partner. Try to cool off and give each other space while these planets clash against each other. Make amends with those you love on Wednesday, when the Moon waxes in generous Sagittarius at 7:44 a.m. EST. Spend time reconnecting with friends and seek out exciting new experiences that you can share together until the Moon leaves this sign on Friday at 3:33 a.m. EST. Think about the power struggles you’ve experienced since April 24, when transformative Pluto went retrograde. We’re ready to move forward as the furthest planet moves direct on Thursday. Pluto, the great revealer goes direct in Capricorn on Thursday, compelling us to take control of our lives. It’s time to cut ties or begin something brand new as this planet changes direction. Communication ruler Mercury enters strategic Scorpio on Thursday, sharpening our minds and tongues. Be careful not to be too defensive as the messenger planet speeds through this sensitive sign. Bold Mars enters peaceful Libra on Friday, softening our actions. We’re committed to working as a team and supporting each other during this transit.
Aries
You’ve got some big decisions to make on Tuesday when Venus, your romantic ruler, squares against powerful Pluto. The planet of rebirth may influence you to begin a tempting new relationship or lash out against a loved one. Hold off on making major decisions of the heart while these planets work against each other. Wellness-minded Mercury moves into the strategic sign of Scorpio on Thursday, helping you to be more deliberate with your planning. You may need to cut back on a few vices to optimize your schedule to protect your time and energy. Your temperament relaxes on Friday when ruling Mars makes his way into friendly Libra. Instead of taking the world on alone, you’re ready to reach out to others for guidance. Energy builds up at home on Saturday at 12:46 p.m. EST as your domestic ruler the Moon waxes into her first quarter phase. Hang tight and avoid hasty decisions and words during this transit.
Taurus
Take your blinders off, Taurus. Seeking out a new viewpoint could help you deal with a moment of indecision on Tuesday, when ruling Venus squares romantic Pluto. If you’re in a relationship, you may feel torn while making a decision that could impact your independence. Wait until this transit passes to voice your feelings to your partner. You’re ready to make progress for love on Thursday, when romantic Pluto moves direct. If you’re single, this could mark the start of an exciting new chapter — make sure that you open up the lines of communication as you embark on this journey. Money-minded Mercury speeds into Scorpio on Thursday, increasing your thirst for financial knowledge. It’s time to make money moves.
Gemini
Fight the urge to splurge, Gemini. You could be compelled to spend big bucks on a health fad this Tuesday, when material Venus squares against your wellness ruler Pluto. Ignore the illusion that hefty price-tags hold. There are ways for you to maintain a healthy body without racking up a bill. You gain clarity around what works best for your routines on Thursday when Pluto moves direct. It’s time for you to let go and begin anew. Ruling Mercury enters determined Scorpio on Thursday, giving you a boost of energy to tackle your personal goals. It’s a suitable time for you to start strategizing your next move. Spend a little time getting to know your finances better on Saturday when your financial ruler, the Moon, enters her first quarter on Saturday at 12:46 p.m. EST. Avoid making important transactions during this stagnant phase — it can appear as though swift action is needed, but have patience.
Cancer
Having a hard time concentrating, Cancer? It could be challenging to set priorities on Tuesday, when your domestic ruler Venus squares against pleasure-seeking Pluto. Avoid distractions and make plans to unwind after this difficult transit passes. Fun-loving Pluto moves direct on Thursday, encouraging you to put your rose-colored glasses back on. Pay attention to how you reward yourself off the clock since April 24 when the planet of transformation went retrograde. Mercury, your spiritual ruler moves into the passionate sign of Scorpio, intensifying your need for inner-growth. Invest time building up your relationships at work when your career ruler Mars makes his way into the charming sign of Libra on Friday. Use this transit to link up with an ally or mentor that can help you to succeed in your professional endeavors.
Leo
Sometimes you’re just not in the mood to shine, Leo. Fight the urge to call in sick on Tuesday, when your career ruler Venus squares against domestic Pluto. You’ll be back to your usual self as this transit passes, improving tensions at home. You’re ready to make significant changes to your space on Thursday when homey Pluto moves direct. Look back through the year to April 24 and how your space impacts your happiness when the planet of transformation went retrograde. You’re ready to mend relationships with loved ones, and seek out new ways to create harmony. Your financial ruler Mercury enters the strategic sign of Scorpio on Thursday, inspiring you to be conservative with your cash. Investigate new ways of making your money work for you during this powerful transit.
Virgo
Look before you leap, Virgo. You could feel pressured to take a risk with your hard-earned cash on Tuesday when your financial ruler Venus squares against regenerative Pluto. Collect information before you hand off your assets. Mercury, your career ruler, moves into determined Scorpio on Thursday, revving up your natural ability to analyze and execute. Remember to pace yourself as the messenger planet moves through this dominant sign. Your sexual ruler, Mars, enters fair-minded Libra on Friday, cooling your desires. Attached or single, you’ll be more attracted to creating intimacy and building bonds during this transit.
Libra
Everyone wants to connect with you this week, Libra. You give off an approachable vibe on Sunday when the Moon waxes in your sign on Sunday until 10:05 p.m. EST. It’s difficult to trust your own intuition on Tuesday when ruling Venus squares against money-minded Pluto. Make reminders to come back to your financial plans on Thursday when Pluto goes direct. The planet of rebirth is here to help you free yourself from old patterns. Evaluate what’s been bothering you since April 24 when Pluto went retrograde, and move on. People may think that you’re an open book, but everyone needs a secret. Take some time to get away from the world starting Thursday, when your inner growth ruler Mercury enters magnetic Scorpio. If you’ve set your sights on someone new, you’ll attract them with your warm spirit on Friday when your romantic ruler Mars enters Libra.
Scorpio
The world feels a little easier to navigate on Monday, when the Moon waxes into Scorpio at 5:41 a.m. EST on Monday. The rest of the zodiac is thinking in your frame of mind, making it easier for you to relate to others until Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. EST. Conversations centered around your romantic relationships come to a head-on Tuesday, when romantic Venus squares ruling Pluto. Work extra hard to make your feelings known as you tend to hide them from view. Pluto, your ruling planet, moves direct on Thursday, helping you to come to intense revelations. Instead of avoiding change, embrace your future and remove what no longer allows you to grow. Mars, your co-ruler, enters the fair-minded sign of Libra on Friday, giving you a new appetite for teamwork. Focus on collaboration during this social transit.
Sagittarius
Something feels a little off on Tuesday, when your wellness ruler Venus squares against spiritual Pluto. It may be better to break away from the crowd and sort yourself out during this challenging transit. You’re able to bounce back and collect your cheerful energy on Wednesday, when the Moon waxes in Sagittarius at 7:44 a.m. EST. Feed your need for expansion by updating your reading list or planning your next rendezvous until Friday at 3:33 a.m. EST. Pluto, your inner growth ruler moves direct on Thursday, allowing you to embark on a new path towards self-discovery. Mercury, your career and love ruler, whizzes into determined Scorpio on Thursday, adding a new lens of strategy to your professional and personal lives. If you’ve been dreaming of creating a new reality for yourself, use this transit to boost your efforts.
Capricorn
It’s time for you to switch gears, Capricorn. Your career ruler Venus squares against transformative Pluto on Tuesday, creating a minor hitch in your grand scheme. Use your flexible nature to overcome any obstacle that hinders your growth. Mercury, your wellness ruler, speeds into persistent Scorpio, giving you the motivation to perfect your day to day tasks. Have a little fun with this mysterious energy and defy convention. Home becomes a haven beginning Friday, as your domestic ruler Mars enters Libra. It’s easier for you to get along with roommates and family as the red planet moves through this sociable sign. Practice restraint and avoid pessimism as you discuss romantic matters on Saturday. Your love ruler, the Moon, enters her first quarter in Capricorn on at 12:46 p.m. EST, lending you an uncomfortable desire to make progress.
Aquarius
Still figuring out how to live your best life, Aquarius? The answers that you seek to improve your situation are held by friends. Get advice from your network this Sunday as your health and work ruler, the Moon, waxes in social Libra. You may feel the candle burning at both ends on Tuesday when your domestic ruler Venus squares against professional Pluto. Make a list of your top priorities and make room to consider your loved ones. It may be time for you to take a break, or reach out for more direction at work. There’s a choice on the table starting Thursday, when your career ruler Pluto moves direct. Our furthest planet represents death and rebirth, helping you to move on to your next great opportunity. Choose a path that celebrates your independence.
Pisces
Need a change of scenery, Pisces? You could be on the hunt for a new space to call your own starting on Thursday, when your domestic ruler Mercury enters the determined sign of Scorpio on Thursday. If you’re feeling less desperate for an interior overhaul, why not experiment with some affordable new design additions? Keep track of the opportunities that come your way, and investigate what you can afford. Mars, your money ruler, enters balanced Libra on Friday helping you to make sensible decisions with your spending. Seek out new inspiration and collect your brightest ideas on Saturday when the Moon, your creative ruler, enters her first quarter on 12:46 p.m. EST.
