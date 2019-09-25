There aren't a whole lot of things in this world that could cushion the loss of Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in a post-Endgame world. However, a platinum Angelina Jolie might just be the fix we've been waiting for. Earlier this week, fans finally caught a glimpse of what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like, and frankly, it's never been so beautiful — or so blonde.
In case you haven't heard, Jolie is the newest member of the Marvel family. The official announcement came in July at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios unveiled that the Academy Award winner would be starring as Thena, the warrior daughter of Zuras, in The Eternals. The forthcoming franchise focuses on a group of genetically-engineered superhumans and also stars Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Kit Harington (yes, a Game of Thrones reunion).
Photos leaked earlier this week of Jolie reportedly filming early scenes for The Eternals (fans on Twitter speculate Jolie is scattering ashes in the water in the supposed scene, but that theory has yet to be confirmed). Although we don't know a whole lot about the on-screen adaptation of the Marvel comic, we do know that Jolie's Thena is a badass with striking blonde hair and flashy headgear, just like in the original Eternals comic. Unfortunately, the teaser photos of Jolie don't feature the aforementioned gilded accessories, but the hair is very much in attendance.
No word yet on whether or not Jolie bleached her hair for the role or if the brighter color is merely the work of a great wig, but based on Marvel movie history, it's probably the latter. Camille Friend, the hair department head for Captain Marvel, once told Refinery29 that lace-front wigs are key when shooting MCU movies. "We use a lot of wigs in the Marvel world," said Friend. "They're easier to work with and there are double or triple stunt people on set who have to look very much like the actor."
Unfortunately, this is all we know for now. Marvel has yet to announce exactly when we'll get a trailer for The Eternals, but we do know we'll have to wait until at least November 2020 for it to hit theaters. At least the Twitter reactions to Jolie's hair transformation are a lot more positive than the ones that came after Brie Larson's Marvel mohawk...
