Paris Street Style Just Solidified Leather As Fall’s Most Sought-After Trend

After the quickest of turnarounds, the street style crew last spotted at Milan Fashion Week is now deep in the thick of Paris shows. So far, the French runways have been riveting: we've seen the works of Marine Serre, Dior and Saint Laurent on day 1, and Lanvin, Maison Margiela, Courreges and Rochas for day 2. But before we hit the ground running with show reviews, it's time to take a look at what's happening outside.
When in Paris, show-goers do as the Parisians do, a.k.a. dress to the nines in a mix of well-curated vintage and French designer digs. For SS20, that means oversized blazers and scarf tops combined with Chanel-embossed mules and Margiela pillow bags. In addition, we're expecting leather to continue reigning supreme, with tailored suiting and billow-y dresses trailing closely behind. To see exactly what it is that makes Paris street style the best of the month, click through the slideshow ahead.