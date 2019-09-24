It’s Official: Nancy Pelosi Wants To Impeach Donald Trump

It's happening. After years of "Will she or won't she?", House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The announcement follows days of reports that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to conduct an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, the former vice president and a current Democratic nominee. Just ahead of the call, the White House reportedly delayed $391 million in Congress-approved military aid to Ukraine.
"The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution, especially when the president says, 'Article Two says I can do whatever I want'," said Pelosi.
Advertisement
BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry."— ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2019
"The president must be held accountable; no one is above the law." https://t.co/WZnIWjR7tP pic.twitter.com/fAM81LJUju
Momentum has been building up to this moment for two years, with about two-thirds of Democratic House members currently in favor of impeachment and many switching over in the past 48 hours.
Trump has promised to release a transcript of his call. Minutes after Pelosi's announcement, he predictably called her statement a "witch hunt" and "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT."
Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, immediately praised the decision. "Donald Trump has abused his power, obstructed justice, and violated his oath of office," Harris tweeted. "He puts his political interests over our national interest. I agree with @SpeakerPelosi — no one is above the law. He must be impeached."
Nancy Pelosi walking to the podium to finally announce impeachment pic.twitter.com/pHoV8tgLie— Ira thee Third (@ira) September 24, 2019
Advertisement