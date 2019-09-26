These Will Be The 14 Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year

If you’re gunning for Halloween costume gold this year, you're in for a treat that’s even better than full-size candy bars: the R29 trending Halloween costume predictor. Yes, this is the ultimate occasion for ghoulish garb and spooky skeletal ensembles, but it’s also the only time where (drag queens and professionals aside), can fully assume the identity of their favorite characters and icons without it being sort of creepy. And if there’s anything we’ve learned from 2018’s Game of Thrones-inspired disguises and the plethora of Wonder Women, it’s that every year has its own cultural creed of trending costume concepts.
This has been a monumental year for addictive HBO releases (where are our Euphoria fans?), horror flicks that’ll land you in therapy (if you’ve seen Midsommar, you know what we’re talking about), and a full dose of curious celebrity behavior (aka, Kanye being Kanye) — all of which we’re sure will be transformed into 2019’s most popular Halloween ideas. To provide you with an accurate guide for your own outfit research, we’ve been keeping notes, consulting our all-knowing Entertainment team, and monitoring Google Trends to stay on top of the major pop culture events, binge-worthy series, and hit movies that can and will become major Halloween moments.
We’ve sifted through the ballerina hippos, Negasonic Teenage Warheads, and viral egg meme outfits to formulate a master list of our top 14 picks, with options suitable for the solo dresser and group getups alike.
Ahead, find everything you need to turn yourself into Taylor Swift, JoJo Siwa, Elizabeth Holmes and beyond — and shop your favorite looks to make October 31, 2019 one to remember — if not by the antics of the night, then at least in the successful preservation of pop culture history.
Ahead, find everything you need to turn yourself into Taylor Swift, JoJo Siwa, Elizabeth Holmes and beyond — and shop your favorite looks to make October 31, 2019 one to remember — if not by the antics of the night, then at least in the successful preservation of pop culture history.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.