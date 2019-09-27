Ceraadi Are 13 Going On 30 In Their “Dumbstruck” Video

Emaza: "The day was crazy because our baby sister had a seizure that morning. We had to tend to that, until our mom handled it and sent us on set while she took care of her. Big ups to our mom who is not only our manager but a superhero in our eyes. She takes a lot of the weight off our shoulders. It was nerve-wracking, we had to keep our positive energy up and act like nothing happened which was a struggle. We love the way the video came out, though, everyone was so positive and excited. We're glad our sister was okay. She was able to be in the video after that."