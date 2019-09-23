Patricia Arquette Used Her Emmys Speech To Mourn Sister Alexis & Advocate For Trans Rights

“In my heart, I’m so sad," she said. "I lost my sister Alexis, and trans people are still being persecuted, and I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you, until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted. And give them jobs! They are human beings, let’s give them jobs, let’s get rid of this bias that we have everywhere.”